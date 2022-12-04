site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Foster Moreau: Evaluated for concussion
Moreau is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Prior to his exit Sunday, Moreau did not record a catch. In his absence, Jacob Hollister is slated to handle the Raiders' tight end duties versus Los Angeles.
