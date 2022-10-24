Moreau caught three of five targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Texans.

Moreau drew the start at tight end in his return from a two-game absence while Darren Waller (hamstring) remained on the shelf, and the former finished the contest behind only Davante Adams in targets for the Raiders. Moreau's increased involvement should continue against the Saints in Week 8 if Waller is limited or absent.