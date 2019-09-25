Moreau gained one yard on one catch off of two targets during Sunday's 34-14 loss to Minnesota.

Moreau returned to the action after going catchless in Week 2. Head coach John Gruden likes getting the ball to the tight end, but that has been concentrated toward revelation Darren Waller, who leads the team in targets, catches, and yards through three weeks. Between a dominant TE1 and stingy Colts defense in Week 4, Moreau should not be on your radar.