Moreau is expected to serve as the Raiders' top tight end for at least the team's next four games, with Darren Waller's (hamstring) set to be placed on injured reserve Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Waller has been sidelined since exiting early in a Week 5 loss to the Chiefs with a strained left hamstring, and though he had been a limited participant in practice as recently as Wednesday, he clearly wasn't making as much progress as the Raiders had opened. Las Vegas will opt to shut Waller down for the next month with the hope that it allows him to return for the stretch run of the season in optimal health, but his continued absence in the meantime clears the way for Moreau to dominate the reps at tight end. While Waller was sidelined for the past three games, Moreau logged snap shares between 96 and 100 percent in each of those contests while stringing together a 11-101-0 receiving line on 19 targets.