Moreau caught three of seven targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win over the Seahawks.

The tight end had trouble converting his opportunities early but Moreau came through when it counted, hauling in a five-yard toss from Derek Carr in the back of the end zone with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to send the game to OT. Moreau has two touchdowns on the season, both coming in the last three games, and with Darren Waller (hamstring) out for at least one more week he'll head up the depth chart once again in Week 13 against the Chargers.