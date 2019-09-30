Raiders' Foster Moreau: Hauls in first career touchdown
Moreau caught all three of his targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Colts.
Moreau found the end zone less than six minutes into Sunday's contest when he snagged an 18-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr. The rookie may have notched the first points of his young career in Week 4, but Moreau continues to be overshadowed by Darren Waller, who leads all tight ends with 33 receptions. Nonetheless, Moreau has been on the field for at least 31 offensive snaps in two of the Raiders' first four tilts.
