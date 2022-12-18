Moreau is expected to move back to the No. 2 role at tight end Sunday against the Patriots after the Raiders activated Darren Waller (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Even if Waller is some kind of snap-count restriction in his first game since Week 5, his return in any capacity is still likely to push Moreau off the fantasy radar in most leagues. While serving as the Raiders' starting tight end in each of the team's last eight games, Moreau played at least 90 percent of the offensive snaps on every occasion while stringing together a 19-242-2 receiving line on 37 targets. In the three games this season in which both he and Waller have been available, Moraeu has handled snap shares between 32 and 62 percent while drawing eight total targets.