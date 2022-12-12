Moreau failed to catch his only target in Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Rams.

Moreau posted a complete dud in what could turn out to be his last chance as the Raiders' No. 1 option at tight end this season, with Darren Waller (hamstring) possibly on track to return from injured reserve Week 15 against the Patriots. Regardless, Moreau hasn't caught more than three passes in a single contest since Week 8.