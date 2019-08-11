Moreau registered one reception for eight yards during Saturday's 14-3 win against the Rams.

The fourth-round pick out of LSU committed a holding penalty that negated a positive gain for running back DeAndre Washington, but moments later helped the offense rebound and move the chains by recording the first catch of his pro career. He was not heavily utilized in the passing game during his college days, but exemplifies route-running and pass-catching skills on film that foretell a potentially prosperous NFL career. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Moreau averaged 23 receptions for 275 yards and 2.5 touchdowns between his junior and senior seasons for the Tigers, and projects to finish near those totals, if not slightly better during 2019.