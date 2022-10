With Darren Waller (hamstring) inactive, Moreau is in line to see added tight end snaps Sunday against the Saints.

With Waller out in Week 7, Moreau caught three of five targets for 28 yards in last weekend's 38-20 win over the Texans. The 2019 fourth-rounder thus represents a Week 8 fantasy lineup option for those who roster Waller or are otherwise scrambling for short-term TE help.