Raiders' Foster Moreau: Lands on IR
Moreau (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
The rookie fourth-round pick out of LSU made an immediate impact on the Raiders' offense. At the time of his injury, Moreau was tied with Tyrell Williams for the most receiving touchdowns on the team (five). Darren Waller will continue working as the team's No. 1 tight end moving forward, and Derek Carrier will bump into the No. 2 role. Coach Jon Gruden wasn't certain about Moreau's status for the 2020 season.
More News
-
Raiders' Foster Moreau: Done for season•
-
Raiders' Foster Moreau: May have ligament damage in knee•
-
Raiders' Foster Moreau: Won't return to Sunday's game•
-
Raiders' Foster Moreau: Secures one catch Sunday•
-
Raiders' Foster Moreau: Tallies one catch in blowout loss•
-
Raiders' Foster Moreau: Adds fourth TD of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 TE Preview: Trust O.J.?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 15 tight ends, including who...
-
Best Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Trade Values Chart
As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave...
-
Week 15 Waivers: League winners?
Every year, one or two players come out of nowhere late in the season to shift the balance...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 14 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 14.