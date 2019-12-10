Play

Moreau (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

The rookie fourth-round pick out of LSU made an immediate impact on the Raiders' offense. At the time of his injury, Moreau was tied with Tyrell Williams for the most receiving touchdowns on the team (five). Darren Waller will continue working as the team's No. 1 tight end moving forward, and Derek Carrier will bump into the No. 2 role. Coach Jon Gruden wasn't certain about Moreau's status for the 2020 season.

