Moreau caught four of five targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Bears.

With the Raiders' top two receivers out, Moreau led the team in receiving just one game after scoring his first career touchdown. The rookie appears to be gradually upping his game despite playing behind uber-athletic target Darren Waller. His usefulness in Week 7 against a dangerous Packers pass defense is dependent on the health of Tyrell Williams (foot) and J.J. Nelson (knee).