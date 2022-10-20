Moreau (knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Despite coming off a bye week, Moreau was once again limited in practice after missing the Raiders' last two games with a knee injury. The 25-year-old previously returned to practice in a limited fashion before sitting out Las Vegas' Week 5 loss to the Chiefs. Moreau will look to increase his practice activity either Thursday or Friday; otherwise, the Raiders may be extremely thin at tight end Sunday against the Texans, as starter Darren Waller (hamstring) also sat out practice Wednesday.