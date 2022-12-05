Moreau caught one of three targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers.

Moreau briefly exited Sunday's contest in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion, but he returned in a timely fashion to ultimately play 55 of the Raiders' 61 offensive snaps. However, he's now been held to just one reception in two of the team's past three games. Fellow tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) is eligible to return from IR in Week 14, but his availability for Thursday's tilt against the Rams is in question given the quick turnaround.