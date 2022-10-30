Moreau caught six of nine targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Saints.

Moreau started with Darren Waller (hamstring) sidelined. Although his yardage wasn't anything special, Moreau led the Raiders in targets and ranked second in receptions. A capable fill-in player, Moreau's stock in Week 9's matchup versus the Jaguars will depend on whether Waller can return or not.