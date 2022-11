Moreau recorded two receptions on five targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Moreau was the Raiders' primary tight end for the third consecutive game in the absence of Darren Waller (hamstring). He did the majority of his damage on a 30-yard reception early in the second quarter, which helped set up a long touchdown pass to Davante Adams. In the last three games without Waller, Moreau has seen a minimum of five targets -- though that's translated to only 101 total yards.