Moreau is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday after injuring his knee in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Titans, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Caplan notes that the Raiders fear Moreau may have damaged his ACL against the Titans, but Oakland will await the results of the MRI before determining the tight end's availability for the Week 15 matchup with the Jaguars. Though he's played behind starter Darren Waller all season, Moreau has been one of the NFL's more productive rookie tight ends, hauling in 21 of 25 targets for 174 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games.