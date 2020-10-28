Moreau was not targeted on any of his 11 offensive snaps during Sunday's 45-20 loss to Tampa Bay.

Moreau has garnered a steady workload of 10-15 offensive snaps in each of his appearances this season, save for a Week 2 anomaly in which he accumulated 32 snaps against New Orleans. The LSU product has flashed promise with two catches of 24-plus yards, but he otherwise has registered just two receptions for nine yards on the year. Starting tight end Darren Waller has dominated the position, and the entire team for that matter, with 55 targets through seven weeks.