Moreau was not targeted during Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.
The 23-year-old is without a catch since Week 4 and hasn't been targeted since Week 8, so he's clearly not a factor in Las Vegas' passing game. Moreau should continue to see a handful of offensive snaps per contest behind Darren Waller and Jason Witten.
