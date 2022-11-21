Moreau recorded one catch on three targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Broncos.

Moreau earned his fewest targets since Week 1 and was held without a catch until the second play in overtime. He did make the most of his one reception and now has one gain of 20 or more yards in each of his last three games. Entering Sunday's matchup, Moreau had recorded multiple receptions in each of his last six games, though he's failed to produce many big performances in the absence of Darren Waller (hamstring).