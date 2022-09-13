Moreau was held without a target in the Raiders' season opener against the Chargers on Sunday.
Moreau saw the field for just 18 of the Raiders' 58 offensive snaps, and he was uninvolved in the passing game behind No. 1 tight end Darren Waller, who caught four passes for 79 yards on six targets. Moreau's role should remain relatively unchanged against the Cardinals in Week 2 with Waller at full strength.
