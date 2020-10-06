Moreau caught his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Bills.

Moreau has played no more than 15 offensive snaps in three of the Raiders' first four contests, but the LSU product has now recorded at least one reception in three consecutive games. Expect fellow tight ends Darren Waller and Jason Witten to continue handling a majority of the work Week 5 at Kansas City, severely limiting Moreau's fantasy relevance.