Raiders' Foster Moreau: Oakland bound
The Raiders selected Moreau in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 137th overall.
The LSU product lands in a fortuitous spot here as the Raiders badly needed to beef up their tight end group following the loss of Jared Cook. Moreau is short on production but long on potential. He never had more than 24 catches of 278 yards in any of his four collegiate seasons but he's an interesting athlete at 6-foot-4 1/8 and 253 pounds with 4.66 speed and explosive jumps at the combine. He can block a fair bit too and his fit with the Raiders should lend itself to some opportunity early in his career.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...