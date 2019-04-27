The Raiders selected Moreau in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 137th overall.

The LSU product lands in a fortuitous spot here as the Raiders badly needed to beef up their tight end group following the loss of Jared Cook. Moreau is short on production but long on potential. He never had more than 24 catches of 278 yards in any of his four collegiate seasons but he's an interesting athlete at 6-foot-4 1/8 and 253 pounds with 4.66 speed and explosive jumps at the combine. He can block a fair bit too and his fit with the Raiders should lend itself to some opportunity early in his career.