Moreau (knee) has been a full participant throughout the early portion of training camp, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Moreau is coming off a season-ending knee injury that limited him to 13 games as a rookie, but he looks on track to kick off Week 1 of the 2020 campaign unimpeded. The LSU product managed to put together an impressive rookie season despite operating as a depth option for the Raiders, hauling in 21 catches for 174 yards and scores touchdowns. The added veteran presence of Jason Witten, however, now means that Moreau's sophomore opportunities will be limited to what snaps he's able to earn in a No. 3 capacity.