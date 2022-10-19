Moreau practiced Wednesday, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.
Moreau sat out back-to-back games due to a knee injury and is looking to make his return to game action following the Raiders' Week 6 bye. Before being ruled out for Week 5, Moreau returned to practice as a limited participant for the first time since the injury. His official participation Wednesday has yet to be released, but he'll likely need to log at least one full practice before being cleared for Sunday's matchup against the Texans.