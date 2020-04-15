Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said Tuesday that Moreau is "ahead of schedule" in his rehab from the left knee injury he suffered in December, Jerry McDonald of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Moreau, who has been conducting his rehab at his college training facility in LSU, is expected to be back to full health or close to it by the time the Raiders open training camp. As a rookie last season, Moreau proved to be a quality backup to starting tight end Darren Waller, finishing with 21 grabs on 25 targets for 174 yards and five touchdowns. Moreau's snaps could become less consistent in his second year with the Raiders, however, as the Las Vegas not only retained Waller but also brought in veteran Jason Witten this offseason to bolster the tight-end room.