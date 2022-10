Moreau (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Chiefs, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Moreau did manage to practice in limited fashion Saturday, his first practice in two consecutive weeks, but it's entirely possible the tight end could still be unavailable for the AFC West divisional matchup. Starting tight end Darren Waller is a full go for the prime-time matchup, which will likely limit whoever ends up as the No. 2 option come Monday.