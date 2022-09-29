Moreau (knee) was unable to practice Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Moreau missed his second consecutive practice leaving his status for Sunday against the Broncos in question. The fourth-year tight end will likely need to participate in some fashion tomorrow, or he'll likely be trending much closer to doubtful for the contest. If he is unable to play, Jesper Horsted will slide up to the No. 2 tight end spot behind Darren Waller, while a practice squad elevation of Cole Fotheringham would be likely.
More News
-
Raiders' Foster Moreau: Sidelined Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Foster Moreau: Another three-catch performance•
-
Raiders' Foster Moreau: Three catches in overtime loss•
-
Raiders' Foster Moreau: Not targeted in opener•
-
Raiders' Foster Moreau: One grab in preseason opener•
-
Raiders' Foster Moreau: Posts 50 receiving yards Sunday•