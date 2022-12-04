Moreau returned to Sunday's game against the Chargers after being evaluated for a concussion.
Good news for the Raiders, who entered the game shorthanded at tight end, with Darren Waller (hamstring) on IR and Jesper Horsted out with a concussion.
