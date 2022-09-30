Moreau (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Broncos, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Moreau didn't practice all week due to a knee injury he presumably picked up during the team's Week 3 loss to the Titans, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out. In his absence, Jesper Horsted is expected to operate as the backup tight end behind Darren Waller, while Cole Fotheringham could be elevated from the practice squad.