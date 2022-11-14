Moreau caught three of four targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Colts.

With Darren Waller (hamstring) on injured reserve, Moreau once again served as the Raiders' top tight end and hauled in his first TD of the year on a four-yard toss from Derek Carr in the second quarter. Moreau has caught multiple passes in six straight games, although that streak was interrupted by a two-week absence due to a knee injury, and he figures to have a larger role in the offense again in Week 11 against the Broncos.