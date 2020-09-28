Moreau caught two passes on as many targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Patriots.
Moreau caught his first touchdown of the season on a one-yard connection with quarterback Derek Carr as time nearly expired in the first half. The LSU product also collected just the third 20-plus yard reception of his young career Sunday in New England, while starter Darren Waller caught only two of four targets for nine yards.
More News
-
Raiders' Foster Moreau: Uninvolved in passing game Week 1•
-
Raiders' Foster Moreau: Participating without restrictions•
-
Raiders' Foster Moreau: Progressing well in recovery•
-
Raiders' Foster Moreau: Lands on IR•
-
Raiders' Foster Moreau: Done for season•
-
Raiders' Foster Moreau: May have ligament damage in knee•