Moreau caught two passes on as many targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Patriots.

Moreau caught his first touchdown of the season on a one-yard connection with quarterback Derek Carr as time nearly expired in the first half. The LSU product also collected just the third 20-plus yard reception of his young career Sunday in New England, while starter Darren Waller caught only two of four targets for nine yards.