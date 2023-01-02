Moreau caught all three of his targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the 49ers.

Moreau managed to post a season-high 55 receiving yards despite fellow tight end Darren Waller also erupting for 72 yards and a score on three catches. Moreau actually out-snapped Waller in the contest, but the latter remains a more legitimate receiving threat ahead of the Raiders' Week 18 tilt against the Chiefs.