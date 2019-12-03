Play

Moreau caught his lone target for 15 yards in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Chiefs.

Moreau saw just one look from quarterback Derek Carr for a second consecutive week as the former was overshadowed by No. 1 tight end Darren Waller, who caught seven of nine targets for 100 yards. Moreau has only found the end zone once over the Raiders' past four contests heading into a Week 14 tilt against the Titans.

