Raiders' Foster Moreau: Secures one catch Sunday
Moreau caught his lone target for 15 yards in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Chiefs.
Moreau saw just one look from quarterback Derek Carr for a second consecutive week as the former was overshadowed by No. 1 tight end Darren Waller, who caught seven of nine targets for 100 yards. Moreau has only found the end zone once over the Raiders' past four contests heading into a Week 14 tilt against the Titans.
