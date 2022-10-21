Moreau (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Texans, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Coming off a two-game absence and with the benefit of Las Vegas' Week 6 bye, Moreau put himself in position to return to action this weekend with a full practice Friday, which followed back-to-back capped sessions to start the week. With Darren Waller (hamstring) not playing Sunday, Moreau is in line to take on the bulk of the TE reps for the team this weekend. In his three appearances in 2022, Moreau has notched a 6-74-0 line on eight targets, of which the latter mark should increase in the short term.