Moreau should take on a larger role in 2021, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

With Jason Witten retiring, Moreau should return to the No. 2 TE role, a spot he held throughout most of his 2019 rookie season. He logged 371 offensive snaps and 21 catches in 13 games as a rookie, before dropping to 256 snaps and seven receptions in 2020. The 2019 fourth-round pick won't see many targets if Darren Waller stays healthy next year, but Moreau does appear capable of handling a larger role if the opportunity arises, as his 34 targets in the NFL have yielded 314 yards and seven TDs.