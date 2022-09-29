Moreau (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
Moreau appears to be dealing with a knee injury following Sunday's loss to the Titans, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are unclear. The 25-year-old recorded six receptions for 74 yards while playing 90 offensive snaps as the Raiders' No. 2 tight end over the first three weeks of the season. If this issue continues to keep Moreau out of practice Thursday and Friday, then Jesper Horsted will step up behind Darren Waller during Sunday's game against the Broncos.
