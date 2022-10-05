Moreau (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Moreau picked up the knee injury during the team's Week 3 loss to the Titans and has yet to practice since. He's trending towards a second straight absence, but he'll have two more opportunities to return to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Week 5. If he's ruled out again, expect Jesper Horsted to continue operating as the top backup behind Darren Waller.
