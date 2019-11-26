Moreau caught his lone target for three yards in Sunday's 34-3 loss to the Jets.

Fellow tight end Darren Waller caught three of six targets for 41 yards as Moreau logged just 19 offensive snaps, while the entire Raiders offense was held in check during this blowout loss. A favorable matchup against the Chiefs awaits in Week 13, but Waller will continue to overshadow Moreau from a fantasy perspective.