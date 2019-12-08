Play

Moreau (knee) is ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Titans.

Moreau was injured after making a catch in the third quarter and looked to be in considerable pain on the training table. The rookie fourth-round pick recorded three catches for 14 yards and a score before exiting the contest. Derek Carrier will bump into the No. 2 tight-end role behind Waller for the time being.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories