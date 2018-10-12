Raiders' Frostee Rucker: Doubtful for Week 6
Rucker (neck) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Rucker returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday, but that may not be enough for him to suit up for Week 6 after missing practice Wednesday and Thurdsay. Rookie Arden Key figures to see a healthy dose of playing time regardless of Rucker's availability, but the former could take on an even more significant role across from Bruce Irvin.
