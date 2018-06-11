Raiders' Frostee Rucker: Signs with Oakland
Rucker signed a one-year contract with the Raiders on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Rucker comes to Oakland after spending five seasons with Arizona, having averaged 21 tackles per season and only once topping three sacks in a single campaign. The Raiders don't have much depth at defensive end, so its possible the 12-year vet could work with the first-team offense right away while star defensive end Khalil Mack holds out for an extension.
