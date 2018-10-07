Rucker is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a neck injury, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Rucker exited Sunday's game during the second quarter, and has been replaced by Fadol Brown. If Rucker is unable to return to the field, expect an update on the defensive end's health after the conclusion of the Week 5 contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories