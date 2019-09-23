Raiders' Gabe Jackson: Absence likely to continue
Coach Jon Gruden said Monday that he doesn't anticipate Jackson (knee) practicing during the upcoming week, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Jackson has been on the shelf since Aug. 8 when he suffered the knee injury during a joint practice with the Rams. At the time, he was originally thought to miss two months, so according to that timeline, a return was likely to be coming soon. Gruden also said he could practice in the week leading up to the Bears game, which is Week 6 in London. In the meantime, as long as Jackson remains sidelined, Denzelle Good will likely remain the team's starting right guard.
