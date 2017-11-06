Raiders' Gabe Jackson: Active for Sunday's game
Jackson (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Jackson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but was able to return in a limited fashion Friday, and will suit up Sunday. This is good news for the Oakland rushing attack.
More News
-
Raiders' Gabe Jackson: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Raiders' Gabe Jackson: Signs five-year extension•
-
Three Raiders cleared to play•
-
Quartet of Raiders get red light for battle with Rams•
-
Raiders' Tony Sparano optimistic Jackson, Carrie will play Week 13•
-
Raiders list inactives for Week 12 vs. Chiefs•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...