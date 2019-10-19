Play

Jackson (knee) has officially been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jackson has been practicing on a limited basis and appears to be a trending toward a true game-time decision. The 28-year-old is looking to make his season debut after injuring his knee in training camp.

