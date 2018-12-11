Raiders' Gabe Jackson: Dealing with elbow injury
Jackson suffered an elbow injury during Sunday's game against the Steelers and underwent both an MRI and X-ray, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Though he suffered what appears to be a significant injury, Jackson still managed to play every snap Sunday. We should know more about the severity of his elbow injury as the week progresses.
