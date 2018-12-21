Jackson suffered a fractured elbow Week 14 against the Steelers, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Jackson was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week but the specifics of his elbow injury were previously undisclosed. The 27-year-old also sustained a partially torn pectoral Week 1 against the Rams but didn't miss a snap until Week 15. Jackson is now looking at a six-to-eight week recovery timeline, but should be okay to recover in time for offseason workouts.

