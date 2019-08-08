Raiders' Gabe Jackson: Leaves practice Thursday
Jackson appeared to suffer an injury during Thursday's practice and left the field on a cart, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The details of Jackson's apparent injury remain undisclosed. The 28-year-old is expected to start at right guard for the Raiders in 2019, so the severity of his undisclosed issue will warrant close monitoring. With Jonathan Cooper (biceps), Denver Kirkland (undisclosed) and Denzelle Good (back) all battling injuries, and Richie Incognito facing a two-game suspension, Oakland could struggle to provide depth at the guard position if Jackson misses any time.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TEs worth waiting for in drafts
Want to wait until late on Draft Day to find a tight end to help you get off to a good start?...
-
Fantasy Fallout: Duke to the Texans
Duke Johnson's trade to the Houston Texans means big things for four different running backs,...
-
TE Preview: Breakouts
Our Fantasy football team looks deeper to give you their favorite breakouts for the 2019 season...
-
TE Preview: Busts
It's hard to fill the tight end spot in Fantasy. Don't make things harder on yourself by targeting...
-
TE Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks deep into the late rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
TE Preview: State of the position
The top of the tight end position is as strong as it's ever been. Can anyone join them in the...