Jackson appeared to suffer an injury during Thursday's practice and left the field on a cart, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The details of Jackson's apparent injury remain undisclosed. The 28-year-old is expected to start at right guard for the Raiders in 2019, so the severity of his undisclosed issue will warrant close monitoring. With Jonathan Cooper (biceps), Denver Kirkland (undisclosed) and Denzelle Good (back) all battling injuries, and Richie Incognito facing a two-game suspension, Oakland could struggle to provide depth at the guard position if Jackson misses any time.