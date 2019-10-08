Jackson (knee) could return in Week 7 following the Raiders' bye this week, Myles Simmons of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Coach Jon Gruden indicated Jackson is progressing nicely in his recovery and should return Week 8 against the Texans at the latest. The 28-year-old has been sidelined by the left knee injury since early August, and Denzelle Good has been starting at right guard in his absence.